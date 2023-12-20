Diffusion Illusions:

In this section, we have examples with two images. As the one on the top is rotated, the image changes! The one
on the top is multiplied by the one on the bottom
(pixelwise), simulating how light would be filtered through two transparent sheets with images printed on them.
Effectively, we've made 4 images out of 2!
This works in real life too: you can overlay printouts of these images on top of each other for the same results,
as seen in the youtube video.
You can click and drag them to inspect the top and bottom images separately, or right
click and open image in new tab to print them out for yourself. To reset the position of an image, double
click it.
In this section, we have sets of 4 images. You can click and drag them on top of each other!
They
will all be
multiplied together, and when they're all on top of each other they will reveal a secret 5th image. To reset
the
position of an image, double click it.
This works in real life too: you can overlay printouts of these images on top of each other for the same
results,
as seen in the youtube video.
I won't spoil it for you in this paragraph; try it out!
Click and drag these 4 pictures together! Can you find the hidden 5th picture? (hint:
it's easiest to see on the white background!)
Overview
The project is comprised of four demonstrations:
Flip Illusions: Generating images that appear as different objects when flipped
upside
down - For
example,
a giraffe could look like a penguin. The image satisfies two different textual prompts dependint on
its
orientation.
Folding Tile Illusions: A mechanical linkage of small squares -
We splice an image up into a checkerboard-grid of small tiles, and rotate each even tile 90 degrees
and
each odd tile -90 degrees. This can be built as a bunch of small squares with hinges on them!
Rotation Overlay Illusions: Revealing multiple images through image rotation
-
Overlaying two images to reveal four
different images when rotated. The top image, when overlayed on the bottom image and light shines
through,
will reveal an image such as Darth Vader. When the top image is rotated 90 degrees, it becomes a
different
picture such as Pikachu. Another 90-degree rotation reveals another image and a final 90-degree
rotation
reveals a fourth image.
Hidden Overlay Illusions: Revealing a hidden image through image overlay -
Overlaying four images, such as
Hatsune
Miku, a bear in a field, Mario, and a pumpkin, to reveal a fifth image, Darth Vader, when light is
shone
behind it. The four images are optimized to look like the original objects when viewed individually,
but
when combined, they reveal the hidden image of Darth Vader.
Similar Projects
Another project with a similar goal was released in February 2023: Illusion-Diffusion, authored by Matthew
Tancik.
That
project only achieves the first part of this demo, aka image flipping.
Inspired by our Diffuion Illusions project, Daniel Geng et al wrote Visual Anagrams. It has beautiful results and
is
definitely worth
checking out!
How it Works: Pseudocode
To help explain how these were calculated, I've included some easy-to-read pseudocode that covers how
each of
these illusions were made. This code has been oversimplified for the sake of simplicity - for all
the
details please read our paper. The full source code can be found at github.com/RyannDaGreat/Diffusion-Illusions,
or at any of the Google Colab links throughout this webpage.
Flip Illusions
Rotation Overlays
Hidden Overlays
Timelapses
Diffusion illusions are generated through an iterative process: we optimize the output images with
gradient
descent, starting from pure noise. Here are some timelapses showing how they evolve over time.
Flip Illusion Timelapses
For reference, here are the end results of the above timelapse video: