Diffusion Illusions:

Hiding Images in Plain Sight

Introduction

This website is fully interactive playground! In this project, we generate optical illusions and perform stenography using off-the-shelf diffusion models - all of which work in the physical world too!

Illusion Types

Our Paper: diffusionillusions.pdf - please give it a read!

Source code: github.com/RyannDaGreat/Diffusion-Illusions. If you like it, please give it a star ★!

Make Your Own

Teaser Video

Flip Illusions

If you wait a few seconds, the below images will flip upside-down - to reveal a new image! You can click and drag an image to rotate it by yourself, and double click to reset it.

A real-life demo:

Try it on Colab!

Rotation Overlays

In this section, we have examples with two images. As the one on the top is rotated, the image changes! The one on the top is multiplied by the one on the bottom (pixelwise), simulating how light would be filtered through two transparent sheets with images printed on them. Effectively, we've made 4 images out of 2!

This works in real life too: you can overlay printouts of these images on top of each other for the same results, as seen in the youtube video.

You can click and drag them to inspect the top and bottom images separately, or right click and open image in new tab to print them out for yourself. To reset the position of an image, double click it.

A real-life demo:

Try it on Colab! Hidden Overlays In this section, we have sets of 4 images. You can click and drag them on top of each other! They will all be multiplied together, and when they're all on top of each other they will reveal a secret 5th image. To reset the position of an image, double click it. This works in real life too: you can overlay printouts of these images on top of each other for the same results, as seen in the youtube video. I won't spoil it for you in this paragraph; try it out!



